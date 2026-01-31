Witkoff reported “productive” talks with Russian representative on Ukraine. Zelensky reported meeting next week

The US Presidentʼs Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has reported "productive and constructive" talks with Russian Special Representative Kirill Dmitriev in Florida as part of the US mediation efforts to achieve a peaceful resolution to the war in Ukraine.

He wrote about this in X.

According to Witkoff, the American delegation also included US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, the US Presidentʼs son-in-law Jared Kushner, and White House senior adviser Josh Gruenbaum.

The statement notes that the American side is "encouraged" by the results of the meeting and sees it as a signal of Russiaʼs readiness to move towards a peaceful settlement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening address that Ukraine is counting on the meeting next week.

On January 23 and 24, negotiations were held in Abu Dhabi (UAE) with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the USA. The main topic was the possible conditions for ending the war.

The Ukrainian delegation reported to the president that a number of important issues, primarily military, were discussed at the meeting, which are necessary to end the war. They also talked about "complex political issues that have not yet been resolved".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.