Cuba declares “state of emergency” in response to Trumpʼs actions

Cuban authorities have said that the actions of the US President Donald Trumpʼs administration pose an "extraordinary threat" to international peace, security and the survival of humanity, and have declared an international "state of emergency" in response to Washingtonʼs new executive order.

This was reported by the head of the countryʼs Foreign Ministry Bruno Rodriguez in X.

The statement says that the source of the threat is American far-right forces with a strongly anti-Cuban stance, which Havana has called "neo-fascist". According to Rodriguez, the US policy is not only directed against Cuba, but also undermines the national security of other states, international peace and stability.

Cuba also links Washingtonʼs actions to global risks, including the nuclear threat and the climate crisis, emphasizing that current US policies complicate international cooperation in these areas.

On January 29, Trump declared a "state of emergency", saying that the Cuban governmentʼs policies threatened the national security and foreign policy of the United States.

Trump accused Cuba of cooperating with states hostile to the United States, including Russia, China, and Iran, and of supporting the Hamas and Hezbollah groups. According to him, Cuba allows the placement of Russian and Chinese intelligence and military facilities that monitor the United States.

Trump also said that the Cuban government violates human rights, persecutes the opposition, restricts freedom of speech and suppresses civil society. He stressed that the United States "will not tolerate the actions of the communist regime in Cuba".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.