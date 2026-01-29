1000 bodies of the dead returned to Ukraine from Russia

On January 29, Russia returned 1000 bodies to Ukraine. This is the first exchange of bodies in 2026.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

The Russians claim that the bodies transferred belong to Ukrainian servicemen. However, during previous exchanges, it turned out that the Russians also transferred the bodies of Russian army soldiers.

In return, 38 bodies of servicemen were handed over to Russia, Russian media report.

In the near future, experts will conduct an examination of the bodies to identify them. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the process of identifying the bodies is complicated by their condition.

In addition, the Russian Federation sometimes transfers the bodies of several people in one package, and sometimes experts find the remains of the same person in different packages or even during different stages of repatriation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.