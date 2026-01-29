The death toll from the Russian attack on Odesa on January 27 has risen to four. The Russians continued to shell the city at night

The death toll from the Russian shelling of Odesa on January 27 has risen to four.

This was reported by the head of the city military administration Serhiy Lysak.

Two days after the shelling, a man born in 1947 died in the hospital.

"Doctors fought for his life until the last moment, but the injuries were too severe. Yes, Russian terror has already claimed the lives of four people," the head of the City Military Administration added.

At least 24 more people were injured. On January 27, the Russians launched more than 50 drones over the city, primarily targeting energy and civilian facilities. The four-story building in the Khadzhibey district of the city was the most damaged.

The Russians continued to attack the city today, January 29. At night, drone strikes set warehouses and industrial buildings on fire, and damaged trucks. There were no casualties, the State Emergency Service reported.

