The “Motherland” party leader Yulia Tymoshenko was convicted in absence in Russia

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Russia reported the arrest in absentia of the former leader of the “Motherland” party Yulia Tymoshenko.

This became known from Russian media.

Tymoshenko is involved in the so-called military fakes case. According to the Russian investigation, she published “knowingly false information” on one of the social networks about the involvement of Russian military personnel in the killings of civilians in Bucha and Irpin.

The Russian prosecutorʼs office claims that these actions were committed out of political and ideological hatred. In July 2024, the Russian authorities already put Yulia Tymoshenko on the international wanted list.

Advancing on Kyiv at the start of a full-scale invasion in 2022, Russian forces attempted to control Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel in order to encircle and besiege Kyiv from the west. The Ukrainian Armed Forces regained control of Bucha on March 31, 2022.

In total, during the occupation, Russian invaders committed over 9 000 war crimes and killed over 1 700 civilians in the Bucha district of the Kyiv region.