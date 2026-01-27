3 people were killed in Russian attack on Odesa. City declares day of mourning

The death toll from the Russian strike on Odesa on January 27 has risen to 3. Search and rescue operations have been completed.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

The body of one man was found in the Peresypsky district of Odesa, and the bodies of another man and a woman were found under the rubble of a four-story building in the Khadzhibeysky district of the city.

Another 25 residents were injured, including two children and a pregnant woman.

January 28 has been declared a day of mourning in Odesa, the city council reported. The national flag of Ukraine and the flag of the city of Odesa will be lowered to half-mast on administrative buildings with mourning ribbons.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

In total, the Russians launched more than 50 strike drones over Odesa that night. Dozens of residential buildings were damaged in the city, apartments in high-rise buildings were destroyed and mutilated, windows were broken and facades were damaged.

A church, a kindergarten, a lyceum, a fitness center, and private transport were also damaged. And in the Odesa region, an energy facility was under attack.

1 5







Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.