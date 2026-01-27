The Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine at night. What is known about the consequences

On January 27, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine with drones. The effects of the attacks were recorded in Kharkiv, Odesa, and the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian air defense shot down 135 out of 165 Russian UAVs.

Air defenses operated in the north, south, center, and east of the country. 24 drone hits were recorded in 14 locations, and debris fell in 9 locations.

The State Emergency Service reported that in Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) a fire broke out in a high-rise building as a result of a Russian attack, and an apartment on the sixth floor of a nine-story residential building caught fire. Rescuers evacuated 15 people to a safe zone.

In addition, according to the State Emergency Service, two people were injured in a rocket attack in Kharkiv. The strikes hit the Industrial District of the city. One of the hits hit an educational institution. There was destruction and a fire.

Nearby multi-storey residential buildings were damaged. Another hit was also recorded, where a fire broke out. The consequences of the attack are being eliminated.

The head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak reported that at night the Russians massively attacked the Odesa region with strike UAVs. As a result of the strike, an infrastructure facility, residential buildings, a kindergarten, a shop, and a construction site were damaged.

According to the State Emergency Service, a two-story residential building was damaged in Odesa as a result of a Russian attack. At another address, an apartment on the second floor of a two-story building was damaged. Apartments from the second to fourth floors of a four-story residential building were also destroyed. Fires broke out on the fourth and fifth floors after a nine-story building was hit.

In addition, the impact damaged a church, shattered windows in neighboring buildings, a kindergarten, a high school, a fitness center, and private transport. Large-scale fires broke out in several locations.

Residents of damaged apartments were evacuated to the Invincibility Points. A total of eight people were injured, including two children. Three people may be trapped under the rubble.

According to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper, 23 people were injured. 9 people were hospitalized, including 2 children (girls born in 2013 and 2008) and a pregnant woman in her 39th week. One person is in serious condition, and eight others are in moderate condition.

