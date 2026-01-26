Zelensky awarded former MP Oleh Lyashko with the Order of Merit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded Ukrainian drone operators. In particular, former MP Oleh Lyashko received the award.

This is stated in the presidential decree.

Lyashko, who is currently the commander of the unmanned systems battalion in the 63rd separate mechanized brigade, received the Order of Merit, 3rd degree.

Oleg Lyashko

Zelensky also awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine to Oleh "Hasan" Huyt, commander of the 427th separate brigade of unmanned systems "Raroh", and Yuriy Fedorenko, commander of the "Achilles" brigade.

Yuriy Fedorenko

Pavlo "Lazar" Yelizarov, the newly appointed Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, received an award weapon from the President of Ukraine.

Other Ukrainian soldiers received from the president the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the 3rd degree, "For Courage" of the 2nd and 3rd degrees, and the "Personalized Firearm" award.

Pavel Elizarov

Oleh Lyashko was an MP of the IV, V, VI, VII and VIII convocations, headed the “Oleh Lyashko Radical Party”. In October 2022, he took the oath of office in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.