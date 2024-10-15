The ex-MP Lyashko became the commander of the UAV battalion of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade

The ex-MP Oleh Lyashko, who has been serving in the Armed Forces since the fall of 2022, became the commander of the UAV battalion of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade.

This was reported by the 11th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states that such a decision was made on the basis of the request and the transfer plan of the commander of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade.

"With regard to UAVs, he immediately began to delve deeply into their essence and their role on the battlefield, understanding their importance," the corps said.

The appointment of Lyashko to this position was explained by the fact that during his tenure in positions related to the Air Force, work was organized to repel a significant number of mechanized assaults, and hundreds of units of equipment and troops of the Russian Federation were destroyed.

The corps also emphasized that in September, the unmanned systems battalion of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade entered the top ten units in terms of effectiveness among units and units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in terms of defeating Russian troops, equipment and other means using drones.

Oleh Lyashko was an MP of the VIII, VII, VI, V, IV convocations, headed the Radical Party of Oleh Lyashko. In October 2022, he took an oath in the Armed Forces.

