On January 26, Ukrainian troops attacked an oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia, as well as warehouses, command posts, and concentrations of occupying forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian units have struck the infrastructure of the Slavyansk Eco oil refinery in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban. The enterprise can process over 4 million tons of oil per year and is part of Russiaʼs energy rear, which provides fuel to the army.

According to the General Staff, strike drones targeted the territory of the plant, explosions were recorded in the area of the target. Elements of the primary oil processing unit were damaged there. The final extent of the damage is being clarified.

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck at logistics warehouses of Russian units in temporarily occupied Donetsk and in the village of Solodkovodne, Zaporizhzhia region.

Strikes were also carried out on an enemy drone control point in the Velyka Novoselka area of the Donetsk region and on enemy manpower concentrations in the Yunakivka area of Sumy region and Kolisnykivka area of the Kharkiv region. The data on the occupantsʼ losses are being clarified.

The Russian Ministry of Defense declared the alleged destruction of 40 Ukrainian UAVs overnight.

According to the agency, 34 were shot down over the territory of the Krasnodar Territory, four over the waters of of the Azov Sea, one over the territory of the Bryansk region, and another over the Kaluga region.

On January 23, Ukrainian troops attacked the “Penzanaftoprodukt” oil depot and other important Russian facilities. After the strike, a fire broke out at the oil depot in the Penza region of the Russian Federation, and the extent of the damage is being determined. This facility provides resources to the Russian army.

