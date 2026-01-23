Ukrainian military attacked a Russian oil depot in the Penza region

On the night of January 23, Ukrainian military forces attacked the “Penzanaftoprodukt” oil depot and other important Russian facilities.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A fire broke out at an oil depot in the Penza region of Russia after a strike, and the extent of the damage is being determined. This facility provides resources to the Russian army.

Also, at night, Ukrainian military personnel attacked the "Pidlit" radar station in occupied Crimea, near the village of Frunze, and the concentration of Russian military personnel in the Donetsk region and Belgorod region. Losses will be specified.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.