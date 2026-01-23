The Central Election Commission recognized Serhiy Karabut as an MP from the “Servant of the People”

On January 23, the Central Election Commission recognized Serhiy Karabut as an elected MP of Ukraine from the “Servant of the People” party.

This is stated in the commissionʼs Facebook post.

Karabuta was recognized as an MP in turn on the electoral list of "Servants of the People". From there it is known that he is 43 years old, lives in Kyiv, has a higher education, and is the director of “Tropicana Travel” LLC.

Now, the newly elected deputy must submit to the CEC the documents specified by the election legislation no later than on the twentieth day. The commission will make a corresponding decision no later than on the fifth day from the date of their receipt.

Before that, the mandate was offered to Roman Kravets, who is called in the media the administrator of the anonymous Telegram channel "Joker". But he refused and stated that he left for Israel due to vision problems.

Another deputy from the “Servant of the People” party is to be appointed to replace Dmytro Natalukha, who resigned from his mandate and became the head of the State Property Fund. This could be Tetyana Perepichay, who is next after Karabuta on the partyʼs electoral list.

