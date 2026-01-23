New suspicions announced against collaborators Saldo and Pushylin in Ukraine

The leader of the "DPR" Denis Pushylin and the "governor" of the Kherson region Volodymyr Saldo, who were convicted in Ukraine for collaborationism, have received new suspicions in absentia.

This is reported by SBU and the National Police.

Denis Pushylin is suspected of illegally transferring over 400 firearms under the guise of "awards" to the top military and political leadership of the Russian Federation and key collaborators.

Some of these weapons were originally traumatic or pneumatic and were not intended for combat use. They were illegally transferred to the territory of Ukraine from Slovakia.

The second collaborator Volodymyr Saldo in August 2023 created a so-called volunteer battalion on the left bank of the Kherson region to support the Russian military fighting against Ukraine.

On his Telegram channel, he called on local residents to join the battalion and even initiated a recruiting information campaign for this purpose through Russian-controlled media resources.

Also, according to the investigation, Saldo organized the purchase of military equipment, provisions, medical supplies, and equipment for the needs of this battalion.

Also, 11 representatives of the enemy groupʼs command were suspected in absentia of treason and collaboration.

In 2023, Pushylin and Saldo were sentenced to 15 years in prison in Ukraine. The former for encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine and collaborationist activities, the latter for treason, collaborationism, and denial of the Russian Federationʼs war against Ukraine.

In 2024, Volodymyr Saldo was also charged in absentia with the theft of almost 3 000 tons of Ukrainian grain, and Denys Pushylin with organizing pseudo-elections for Putin in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region.

