The leader of the “DPR” Pushylin was sentenced to 15 years in prison

The leader of the so-called "DPR" Denys Pushylin was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. He is charged with encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine and collaborative activities.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

In September 2022, the head of the pseudo-republic, Pushylin, convened and held an extraordinary meeting of the fake "DPR" council. At the meeting, the so-called law "On the referendum of the ʼDPRʼ on the issue of joining the Russian Federation" was adopted.

Pushylin repeatedly emphasized the need to join the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region to the Russian Federation. He thereby called for the capture of the territory of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. On September 30, 2022, Pushylin signed an "agreement" with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the inclusion of the "DPR" and the newly occupied territories of the Donetsk region into Russia, supposedly with the rights of a subject.