Zelensky: The issue of Donetsk will be key at the talks on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi

The issue of the Donetsk region will be discussed at trilateral meetings in Abu Dhabi in the coming days.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a conversation with journalists.

"The issues of Donbas will be discussed in the modality, as the three parties see it, in Abu Dhabi today and tomorrow. I spoke with the head of the group Umerov and he will give me appropriate signals at each stage of certain conversations or agreements. We will share with you," Zelensky said.

The President noted that he has expanded the composition of the Ukrainian delegation at the trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation in the UAE. It will include:

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov;

Head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Budanov and his deputy Serhiy Kyslytsia;

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov;

Head of the “Servant of the People” faction in the Verkhovna Rada Davyd Arakhamia;

Representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) Vadym Skybytsky.

He also shared the results of his meeting with the US President Donald Trump. According to him, among other things, they talked about air defense, in particular additional PAC-3 missiles to the Patriot. Zelensky believes that "the US will return with a positive result".

During the meeting with Trump, the issue of a free trade zone between Ukraine and the United States was discussed. The US President supports this idea and confirmed that Ukraine will receive it.

"I think this will be a positive decision for our business. Weʼll look at the details later. But we are grateful for such an offer. Trump once again confirmed that Ukraine will receive it."

Zelensky added that the agreement with the US on security guarantees is ready. Zelensky is waiting for Trump to give him a "date and place" to sign the document.

The President said that it is important for Ukraine to receive a package of documents regarding the "prosperity package".

"It is important for us to understand the sources of funding. They must be clear and transparent. Because Ukraine will be rebuilt on this foundation in the coming years. It is very important that everyone understands — not only our team, but also the other one — where the money will come from and what Ukraine can realistically count on," Zelensky said.

