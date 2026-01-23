Russians launched a hundred drones over Ukraine overnight. Kryvyi Rih was attacked for almost 24 hours

On January 23, the Russians launched 101 attack drones into Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 76. Another 19 UAVs were hit in 12 locations.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Dnipropetrovsk region was the most affected.

The combined attack on Kryvyi Rih lasted almost 24 hours, until late at night. The Russians launched over 70 drones and an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile into the city, seriously damaging infrastructure.

More than 90 miners were trapped in the mines, rescuers conducted the operation for more than 10 hours and freed them in the morning. Seven injured people are in city hospitals: four adults in moderate condition and three children in satisfactory condition.

In the Vasylkivska community of the Synelnykivsky district, two people were injured at night: a 47-year-old woman and an 18-year-old boy.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.