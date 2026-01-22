France seizes Russian shadow fleet tanker in Mediterranean

French naval forces have stopped a tanker in the Mediterranean Sea that was heading from Russia, was under international sanctions and was likely flying a false flag.

This was reported by French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to Macron, the French military conducted an inspection of the vessel on the high seas with the support of several allies. The operation was carried out in compliance with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea. After the inspection, the tanker was diverted from its route, and French authorities opened a judicial investigation.

The French president stressed that Paris would not tolerate any violations of international law and would “strictly monitor” the implementation of sanctions. He stressed that the activities of the so-called shadow fleet directly help finance Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Price ceiling for Russian oil

The history of restrictions on the price of Russian oil began in December 2022, when the G7 countries, as well as Australia and the EU, set a maximum price for Russian oil at $60 per barrel. In February 2023, separate restrictions were introduced on petroleum products: $100 per barrel for diesel and $45 for lubricants.

On July 18, 2025, the EU adopted the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. According to it, the maximum price for Russian oil was reduced from $60 to $47.6 per barrel. The decision came into effect on September 3, 2025.

In September 2025, Canada also lowered its price ceiling on Russian oil by 12%, aligning its sanctions with its allies and increasing economic pressure on Moscow. Britain joined in.

Already in January 2026, the European Union reported a reduction in the price of Russian oil to $44.1 per barrel from February 1, 2026. The price ceiling is calculated twice a year using the following formula: the average market price for the last three months minus 15%.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.