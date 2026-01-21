Russia earned $216 billion from rising gold prices, offsetting some of its frozen assets

Russia has benefited from more than $216 billion in profits from rising gold prices, which helped offset the loss of assets frozen in the EU after the invasion of Ukraine.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

According to the Bank of Russia, the countryʼs international reserves reached $755 billion at the end of 2025, of which $326.5 billion was gold. The Russian Finance Ministry expects the price of gold to continue to rise and could exceed $5 000 per ounce.

Since 2022, the share of gold in total reserves has increased from 21% to 43%, while the volume of foreign exchange and other assets has decreased by about 14%. Although assets blocked abroad remain inaccessible, the increase in gold prices is offsetting most of Russiaʼs financial losses.

Russia is the worldʼs second-largest gold producer, producing more than 300 tons of the metal each year. However, sanctions have banned its gold from the London Stock Exchange, making it difficult to sell large quantities on the global market.

The Bank of Russia began partially using reserves only at the end of last year to cover the budget deficit through the sale of assets of the National Welfare Fund.

Analysts note that the rise in gold prices has become beneficial for Russia due to global economic risks and inflation, as well as a decline in confidence in world reserve currencies.

In recent years, the growth in gold prices has reached record levels: in 2025 alone, the metal rose by about 65% — the fastest annual increase since 1979. This significantly increased the value of official reserves, even without additional purchases.