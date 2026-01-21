Russians launched almost a hundred drones and ballistic missiles into Ukraine overnight. Dnipropetrovsk region suffered the most

On January 21, the Russians launched 97 strike drones and an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 84 drones in the north, south, and east of the country. The missile and 13 drones were hit in 11 places, and debris fell in another one.

The Dnipropetrovsk region suffered the most. The occupiers used drones to strike the Vasylkivska and Rozdorska settlements of the Synelnykivsky district. A man and a woman died when they hit a house. The Russians used ballistic missiles to attack Kryvyi Rih.

