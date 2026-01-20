Former Minister Kubrakov became presidential advisor on infrastructure issues

Former Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov has been appointed as a non-staff advisor to the President of Ukraine on infrastructure and interaction with communities.

This is stated in the presidential decree.

Діма Вага / «Бабель»

In 2021–2022, Kubrakov was Minister of Infrastructure, and then headed the unified Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development. He was dismissed in May 2024.

After his release, Kubrakov almost disappeared from the public sphere. In the summer of 2024, he and part of the ministry team founded the We Build Ukraine think tank, whose main task is to create an economic strategy for the countryʼs development during and after the war.

And already in January 2025, the former minister became an advisor to the then Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, on a voluntary basis.

On January 16 of this year, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Kubrakov — they discussed the emergency situation in the energy sector and the development of Ukraineʼs infrastructure.

