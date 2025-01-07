Oleksandr Kubrakov became an advisor to the Minister of Defense on a voluntary basis

Former Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov became an advisor to Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on a voluntary basis.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

"His experience as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure, and Head of ʼUkravtodorʼ is important and will help improve the supply and logistics system in the Armed Forces of Ukraine," said Rustem Umerov, head of the department.

Kubrakov was elected to parliament in 2019 from the “Servant of the People” party, but almost immediately resigned his mandate and headed “Ukravtodor”, where he worked until 2021.

In 2021–2022, he was Minister of Infrastructure, and then headed the unified Ministry of Community, Territorial and Infrastructure Development. He was dismissed in May 2024.

