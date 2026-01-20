Interceptor drones, Greenland and Tymoshenkoʼs case. Key points from President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs conversation with journalists

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with journalists. Among the topics were the energy situation, Russian attacks and Ukrainian air defense, the invitation from the US to join the "Peace Council" regarding the Gaza Strip, the situation around Greenland, and the monomajority of the "Servant of the People" party in the Verkhovna Rada.
Here are the main points from the conversation.
World Economic Forum in Davos
The President did not go to the Davos forum because of the critical situation in the Ukrainian energy sector. He is ready to go if some agreements are ready to be signed. For example, there are signals from the Ukrainian team in Davos that they have almost finished the document on the restoration of Ukraine.
Zelensky is confident that if he goes to Davos, he will meet with US President Donald Trump there.
The President added that negotiations with the US have not reached a dead end. There were no comments after the last meeting of the Ukrainian and American teams in Florida, but there was simply a need to communicate more.
Invitation to the "Peace Council"
The US President Donald Trump has invited Zelensky to join the "Peace Council" on the Gaza Strip. Ukrainian diplomats are processing the invitation.
Currently, it is difficult for Zelensky to imagine how Ukraine can be in a particular Council, where Putin and the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko are also invited.
The Financial Times, citing two sources, wrote that before accepting the invitation, Zelensky wants to better understand how the Council will function, whether Trump intends to make it act independently, and whether this Council will replace the one mentioned in the draft peace plan for the Russian-Ukrainian war.
Earlier, the FT, citing sources, wrote that the White House has an idea to expand the mandate of the "Peace Council" regarding Gaza to other hot spots, in particular, Ukraine and Venezuela.
On Saturday, Argentine President Javier Milay released a letter from Trump inviting him to join the Council. In it, Trump writes that the Council must demonstrate a new approach to resolving a “global conflict”.
Russian attacks and Ukrainian air defense
The air defense missiles that Ukraine used during the attack on the night of January 20 cost about €80 million. Ukraine has not lost any air defense missiles, but the Russians have had more missiles during the attacks.
Ukraine has a little more air defense systems, but the Russians have more ballistic missiles. Currently, only Patriot systems work against ballistics — we need more missiles. As for ballistics, the key is still in the hands of the United States.
The Russians have increased the number of "Shaheds" several times, they want to attack with a thousand strike drones per day, but currently their average capabilities are about 350.
Ukraine has increased the number of interceptor drones and mobile fire groups. Ukraine is currently producing about 1 000 interceptor drones per day, but the number of interceptors has already outpaced the number of operators. The task of finding operators has been given to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Syrskyi and the new Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov.
The situation around Greenland
"I personally have great respect for Denmark, its sovereignty, its territorial integrity. I really want America to hear Europe in the format of diplomacy. I think thatʼs how it will all happen."
Ukraine has very good relations with the countryʼs Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Denmark did not ask Ukraine to send military personnel to Greenland for training. Ukraine is not in NATO. We need military personnel on the front.
Monomajority
It has always been a great desire of various financial and political groups to break the monomajority of the “Servant of the People” party. Since 2019, it was initially done by financial groups, including the group of oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi. But the monomajority has survived.
Since the start of the full-scale war, many of these groups have gone abroad, but even now they are trying to break up the monomajority from abroad.
The monomajority voted for all the laws requested by the European Union and the World Bank and which were necessary for Ukraineʼs European integration. Currently, many peopleʼs deputies want to resign, but there are challenges of war and work is needed.
Yulia Tymoshenkoʼs case
The president joked about the fact that the leader of the “Motherland” party Yulia Tymoshenko compares the current investigation against her with the investigation during the Yanukovych era: "To be honest, I wouldnʼt compare this to the Yanukovych era. At least, I donʼt remember there being a package from ʼNova Poshtaʼ there."
According to the president, he does not see how this is connected to the elections in Ukraine, and from what he saw in the videos published by the investigation, there was probably a desire to do something about the monomajority.
Joint European Armed Forces
A year ago, at one of the forums, Zelensky proposed the idea of creating a joint European armed forces separate from NATO, but no one has taken a single step towards this in a year.
The forces should number 3 million soldiers to counter the Russian army, which is planned to be increased to 2-2.5 million by 2030. Ukraine can make a fundamental contribution to such an army.
