Interceptor drones, Greenland and Tymoshenkoʼs case. Key points from President Volodymyr Zelenskyʼs conversation with journalists

President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke with journalists. Among the topics were the energy situation, Russian attacks and Ukrainian air defense, the invitation from the US to join the "Peace Council" regarding the Gaza Strip, the situation around Greenland, and the monomajority of the "Servant of the People" party in the Verkhovna Rada.

Here are the main points from the conversation.

World Economic Forum in Davos

The President did not go to the Davos forum because of the critical situation in the Ukrainian energy sector. He is ready to go if some agreements are ready to be signed. For example, there are signals from the Ukrainian team in Davos that they have almost finished the document on the restoration of Ukraine.

Zelensky is confident that if he goes to Davos, he will meet with US President Donald Trump there.

The President added that negotiations with the US have not reached a dead end. There were no comments after the last meeting of the Ukrainian and American teams in Florida, but there was simply a need to communicate more.

Invitation to the "Peace Council"

The US President Donald Trump has invited Zelensky to join the "Peace Council" on the Gaza Strip. Ukrainian diplomats are processing the invitation.

Currently, it is difficult for Zelensky to imagine how Ukraine can be in a particular Council, where Putin and the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko are also invited.

The Financial Times, citing two sources, wrote that before accepting the invitation, Zelensky wants to better understand how the Council will function, whether Trump intends to make it act independently, and whether this Council will replace the one mentioned in the draft peace plan for the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Earlier, the FT, citing sources, wrote that the White House has an idea to expand the mandate of the "Peace Council" regarding Gaza to other hot spots, in particular, Ukraine and Venezuela.

On Saturday, Argentine President Javier Milay released a letter from Trump inviting him to join the Council. In it, Trump writes that the Council must demonstrate a new approach to resolving a “global conflict”.