Russians attacked Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Slovyansk. There are dead and injured

In the middle of the day on Monday, January 19, Russian troops once again attacked Ukrainian regions — civilians were killed and injured.

In particular, the Russians fired three guided aerial bombs at Kharkiv and hit the private sector of the Slobidsky district — 30 houses were damaged, one was destroyed.

According to the Regional Miltary Administration, a 69-year-old woman died, ten more people were injured, two of them hospitalized. These are the consequences as of 16:38.

In Zaporizhzhia, two women, ages 72 and 75, were injured in a Russian drone strike, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov. A house and a garage caught fire.

The city of Slovyansk in the Donetsk region was attacked twice by the Russian Federation today — one person was killed and two others were injured in Russian airstrikes, according to the head of the City Military Administration Vadym Lyakh. At least 23 private houses, cars, and warehouses were damaged in the city.

