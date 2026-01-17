The US airlines receive warning of possible military activity over Central and South America

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned American airlines about possible military action and GPS interference in the airspace over Central and South America.

This was reported by the FAA, Reuters reports.

The warning applies to airspace over Mexico, Central America, Ecuador, Colombia, and the eastern Pacific Ocean. It went into effect on January 16 and will remain in effect for at least 60 days.

The FAA noted that potential military actions and interference with navigation systems could pose risks to civil aviation during all phases of flight, from takeoff to landing.

Airlines were advised to closely monitor updates, prepare for possible route changes, and take additional safety measures.

Mexican authorities have already responded to the FAAʼs statement, emphasizing that it is only a precautionary measure for American operators. Mexican airspace has not been closed, and the work of local airlines remains unchanged.

The warning comes amid heightened security in the region following a US operation in Venezuela that detained its leader Nicolas Maduro, which has heightened tensions between Washington and a number of Latin American countries.

Analysts say such warnings could force airlines to change routes or avoid certain areas, potentially leading to flight delays, additional costs and adjustments to international schedules.

The administration of the US President Donald Trump has also deployed military forces to the southern Caribbean and is not ruling out new actions against drug cartels in Mexico and Colombia.

On January 3, Trump publicly threatened Colombian President Gustavo Petro, saying he should "watch his ass" due to the presence of cocaine production in the country.

As early as January 5, he threatened military action against the Colombian government, calling it a “good idea”, CNN reported. As a result, Colombia announced the launch of a national anti-drone shield, a project worth about $1.6 billion.

