Norway, Italy, and Britain are allocating funds and equipment for the Ukrainian energy sector. In particular, we are talking about boilers and millions of dollars.

This was reported by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, as well as the British government.

The funds from Norway will go towards the purchase of gas and energy equipment. They were promised back in July as part of the Ukrainian energy transformation program from the Norwegian government and the UN.

Italy has begun delivering high-power industrial boilers from 550 to 3 000 kW worth $2.15 million. The devices will be delivered to the regions most affected by the war.

Sybiha also reported new aid packages for the Ukrainian energy sector from partners in the near future.

Meanwhile, the British government has reported that it will provide $26.7 million to Ukraine to restore its energy sector to mark the centenary of the partnership between the two countries. The funds are intended to provide heat and electricity to millions of Ukrainian families.

Last September, the UK reported that it would allocate $192.6 million to support Ukraine during the winter and 2026. Ukraine became the first country that Yvette Cooper visited as head of the UK Foreign Office.

On January 12 of this year, Norway reported the allocation of a new $400 million aid package to Ukraine. Part of the funds will be used to repair the energy sector and purchase gas, and another part will be used to pay salaries to teachers, medical workers, and civil servants.

Italy agreed on the 12th package of military aid to Ukraine on December 2, 2026. The country announced the transfer of military equipment, materials, and equipment specified in a secret document developed by the Italian General Staff.

