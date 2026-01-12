Norway allocates $400 million to support Ukraine

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, who is visiting Kyiv on January 12, reported the allocation of a new aid package of 4 billion kroner (about $400 million) to Ukraine.

This is stated on the website of the Norwegian government.

Part of the funds will be used to repair the energy sector and purchase gas, and part will be used to pay salaries to teachers, medical workers, and civil servants, as well as pensions and social benefits.

The assistance will be distributed through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the European Energy Community, which aims to expand the EUʼs internal energy market to third countries, including Ukraine.

"This is money that Ukraine really needs right now. Several times a week, Russia attacks the infrastructure that provides electricity to ordinary people in Ukraine. Ensuring that Ukrainians can keep warm, cook food and live their lives more or less as usual is very important for them to be able to continue to endure this war," the Norwegian Foreign Minister stressed.

In addition, as Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said, in 2026 Norway will allocate $8.3 billion within the Nansen Program.

In 2026, Norway also plans additional allocations to Norfund for business development and investment projects in Ukraine.

