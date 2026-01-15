The Emergency Situations Commission will determine in which territories the curfew will be eased, and holidays will be extended in Kyiv

The State Commission for Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies will convene for its first meeting on January 16 to discuss easing the curfew in territories that are in the energy emergency zone.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

In the designated area during the curfew, it will be possible to travel by private transport, as well as to be on the street, in particular in public places that provide the functions of inviolability points, heating points, as well as support for the vital activities of people and businesses. Such places must have heating, autonomous power supply, and stable communication. They do not include entertainment venues.

The Emergency Situations Headquarters or the Regional Military Administration may determine additional measures to mitigate the curfew. All regional administrations must limit electricity consumption, including limiting outdoor lighting of buildings and advertising lighting.

The government is also studying the possibility of classifying residential buildings with electric heating as critical infrastructure facilities — to ensure constant heating.