Pets cannot be used in advertising and their tails and claws cannot be cut without indications — the Verkhovna Rada passed a law

On January 15, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 11328, which strengthens the protection of pets.

This is stated in the draft law card on the Verkhovna Radaʼs website.

The draft law implements the norms of the Convention for the Protection of Pet Animals and strengthens the requirements for their maintenance and use.

It defines terms such as "information and educational programs on the humane treatment of animals", "abandonment of animals", "proper conditions of keeping animals", "animal welfare", "person who keeps a pet", "breeding pet", "doghunters".

The document prohibits the use of pets in advertising, entertainment, exhibitions, and competitions if the organizers have not provided proper conditions or if such activities may harm the animalsʼ health.

The bill also prohibits surgeries to change the appearance of animals or for other non-medical reasons. This includes, in particular, docking (cutting) tails and ears, de-voicing, and removing teeth and claws.

The exception is medical indications, a veterinarianʼs decision, or surgery to prevent reproduction.

In 2021, the Verkhovna Rada voted on a law prohibiting cruelty and abuse of animals. The law prohibits beating, killing, poisoning, or mutilating animals, giving them as prizes, awards, or bonuses, causing animals pain or suffering, training them in a manner that harms their health and general condition, and drowning, strangling, poisoning, and applying electric current to animals.

