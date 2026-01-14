Fox News: US suspends issuance of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries. Russia among them

Starting January 21, the United States will indefinitely suspend the issuance of immigrant visas to citizens of 75 countries. These include Russia, Iran, Somalia, Afghanistan, Brazil, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, Yemen, and others.

Fox News reports this with reference to a memo from the US State Department, which journalists have reviewed.

During the pause, the State Department is to review its visa screening procedures. This is explained by the need to prevent the entry of people who will then receive welfare in the United States.

In November 2025, the US State Department sent instructions to consulates to deny visas to applicants deemed to be reliant on government benefits. This judgment takes into account a wide range of factors: health, age, English proficiency, finances, and even the potential need for long-term medical care.

