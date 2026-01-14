Martial law and mobilization in Ukraine extended for another 90 days

Martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine have been extended for 90 days for the 18th time.

This became known from the broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada meeting on January 14.

Martial law and mobilization in Ukraine will last until May 4, 2026. The decision will come into effect on February 3.

The corresponding projects No. 14366 and No. 14367 were supported by 330 and 312 deputies, respectively. Now the laws must be signed by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and the President.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, martial law has been imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization has been declared. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions. Men aged 18–60 may be called up for service if they do not have legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military service.

