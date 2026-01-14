Searches continued all night at the “Motherland” partyʼs office. Tymoshenko denies corruption charges

Searches continued throughout the night of January 13-14 at the “Motherland” partyʼs office.

This was reported by the party leader Yulia Tymoshenko.

She called the searches a "grandiose PR move". According to the MP, her phones, parliamentary documents, and personal savings were taken from her.

"I categorically reject all absurd accusations. It seems that the elections are much closer than it seemed," Tymoshenko stressed.

What preceded

On January 13, NABU and SAPO stated that the head of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada offered to "buy" the votes of peopleʼs deputies from other factions.

Two sources (one from the Verkhovna Rada, the other close to anti-corruption bodies) confirmed to Babel that this refers to the head of the “Motherland” party Yulia Tymoshenko.

