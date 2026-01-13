BBC: Former Russian teacher recruited hundreds of foreigners for war against Ukraine

Polina Azarnykh, a 40-year-old former Russian teacher, sent nearly 500 invitations to foreign men allowing them to enter Russia and join the military. They and their relatives told reporters that the woman misled the men and claimed they would avoid combat.

This is stated in a BBC investigation.

Originally from the Voronezh region of Russia, the woman previously ran a Facebook group that helped Arab students come to study in Moscow. In 2024, she launched her own Telegram channel, which now has 21 000 subscribers.

In it, a woman offers foreigners one-year contracts for military service. The posts mentioned recruitment into an “elite international battalion”. They also said that people who are in Russia illegally, including those whose visas have expired, have the right to join the Russian armed forces.

Among those who accepted the invitation were men from countries such as Yemen, Syria, Egypt, Morocco, Iraq, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria.

Omar from Syria

One of the men the BBC spoke to was Syrian Omar. He says there was little work in Syria and a recruiter offered him and other men what they understood to be civilian jobs guarding oil facilities in Russia. When they flew to Russia, they discovered they had been duped.

At a recruitment center in Bryansk, a woman offered them one-year contracts with the Russian army with a monthly salary of about $2 500 and a first payment of $5 000. In Syria, they could only dream of such sums.

Omar says the contracts were written in Russian, which neither man understood, and Azarnykh took their passports, promising to grant them Russian citizenship. She also promised they could avoid the fighting if they paid her $3 000 each.

But, according to him, he found himself on the front lines in about a month — after ten days of training.

"We are 100% going to die here," he says in one of his voicemails, which was sent to the BBC.

Nearly a year later, he discovered what he said Azarnykh had explained to him: a 2022 Russian decree effectively allows the army to automatically extend soldiers’ contracts until the war ends. And his contract was extended. Eventually, he received Russian citizenship and was able to return to Syria.