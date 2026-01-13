Bloomberg: Drones attacked tankers near Caspian Pipeline Consortium terminal in the Black Sea

Oil tankers Delta Harmony and Matilda have been attacked near the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) offshore terminal in the Black Sea. The incident could further complicate Kazakhstanʼs oil exports.

This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

According to the interlocutors, both vessels were supposed to load oil from Kazakhstan at the CPC offshore pier, but at the time of the attack they were standing near the terminal, waiting for their turn.

Thenamaris, the operator of the Matilda, confirmed that the vessel was hit by drones outside the terminal. The tanker suffered minor deck damage and is seaworthy. Delta Harmony, the operator, had no comment.

According to Reuters, three tankers were attacked by drones. In addition to the Delta Harmony and Matilda, the Delta Supreme tanker was also hit. All three vessels were operated by Greek companies and were heading to the CPC terminal to load Kazakh oil.

The attack poses risks to further shipments through the CPC, where supplies have already been reduced by bad weather and damage to the pier during a drone attack in November. While previously the consortium exported up to 1.7 million barrels per day, in January the volumes fell to 800 000-900 000 barrels.

According to sources, the Matilda was to load oil from the Karachaganak project, while the DeltaHarmony — from the Tengiz field. Both tankers, according to ship tracking data, have not transported Russian oil since at least 2021.

On the night of November 25, 2025, the Defense Forces attacked the Sheskharis terminal in Novorossiysk. It was previously known that oil tanker loading devices and an S-400 air defense missile system launcher were damaged in Novorossiysk.

Ukrainian units also attacked the port of Novorossiysk on November 14. The attack was a combination of drones and Long Neptune missiles. The strike on Novorossiysk, Russia’s largest export hub on the Black Sea, was Ukraine’s most devastating attack on Russia’s main crude oil export infrastructure in the Black Sea. Novorossiysk accounts for about a fifth of Russia’s crude oil exports. A prolonged shutdown would have cost Russia’s oil wells in Western Siberia dearly.

