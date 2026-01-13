The Russians hit Ukraine with 25 missiles and almost 300 drones at night. How many were shot down by air defense

On January 13, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types and 293 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military neutralized 240 Russian drones, two of 18 “Iskander-M” ballistic/S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, and five of seven “Iskander-K” cruise missiles. The remaining missiles and 48 UAVs were hit in 24 locations.

In addition to the Kharkiv region, where four people were killed and six more were injured in a strike on a “Nova Post” sorting center, the Russians attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region, Kyiv region, and Zaporizhzhia region with ballistic missiles.

In the Kyiv region, the consequences of the Russian attack are being recorded in the Vyshhorod, Brovary, and Fastiv districts — houses, cars, and outbuildings have been damaged. Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and Bucha districts.

A woman and a man were injured in a drone attack in the Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykivsky districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Regional Military Administration reports. Houses and infrastructure were burned.

Critical infrastructure in the Zhytomyr region was under attack this night — fires broke out, but no one was injured.

In Odesa, two DTEK power plants were significantly damaged by a Russian attack, leaving almost 47 000 families without electricity. Meanwhile, the number of people injured in Russiaʼs strikes on the city center overnight has risen to six, with two people hospitalized.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.