Russians attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv and the center of Odesa at night — there are dead and wounded

Russian troops launched a massive strike on Ukraine with drones and missiles on the night of January 13. The Kharkiv region and Odesa suffered the most from enemy strikes.

Thus, in the suburbs of Kharkiv, Russian drones hit the territory of a postal terminal. According to the Regional Military Administration, as of 07:00, four people were killed and six injured. Employees of the State Emergency Service rescued 30 people, two of whom were from under the rubble of the collapsed building.

Another Russian UAV hit a childrenʼs sanatorium in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out there, but no injuries were reported.

In addition, twice during the night, Russians fired on the center of Odesa, injuring five residents, according to the Odesa City Military Administration. Residential buildings, a hospital, a kindergarten, and a school were damaged in the city.

