A schoolboy from Kyiv who attacked a teacher and a classmate with a knife was charged with attempted murder

A teenager who attacked a class teacher and his classmate with a knife in a Kyiv school has been suspected of attempting to kill two people.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

According to the investigation, on the morning of January 12, a ninth-grade student came to his school with a backpack in which he brought a balaclava, a helmet, and two knives. In the restroom, he put on the balaclava and helmet and went to class, where the lesson had already begun.

The teenager began kicking and punching the door. When the teacher opened it, the boy stabbed her. Then he injured his classmate.

After the attack, the boy ran into the restroom and injured himself.

The 39-year-old teacher and the 14-year-old student remain in hospital in serious condition. The attacker is also in hospital under police supervision.

Correspondence with Russian special services was found on the guyʼs phone.

