In Kyiv, a schoolboy attacked a classmate and a teacher with a knife. His phone contained correspondence with Russian special services

In Kyiv, a 14-year-old 9th grade student attacked a 39-year-old teacher and a classmate with a knife.

This was reported by the Kyiv police.

According to the investigation, he came to school, put on a mask and helmet in the restroom, ran into the classroom and injured the teacher and a classmate.

After that, the boy locked himself in the restroom and injured himself. All three were hospitalized.

The police have launched an investigation into the attempted murder case. Correspondence with Russian intelligence services was found on the boyʼs phone.

