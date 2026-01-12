The Verkhovna Rada Defense Committee did not support the dismissal of Malyuk from the post of the SBU head

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence did not support the dismissal of the head of SBU Vasyl Malyuk.

This was reported by the MP from the "European Solidarity" party, a member of the committee Iryna Friz.

Only 7 MPs were pro, 6 — against, and 2 — abstained.

"This decision indicates a lack of arguments for the resignation, and referring only to a statement that was de facto squeezed out is an indication of the inadequacy of the decision," the deputy wrote.

At the same time, this will not prevent the issue of releasing Malyuk from being brought to the parliament. For the decision to be adopted, it will be necessary to collect 226 votes in the Verkhovna Rada.

On January 5, Vasyl Malyuk reported that he was resigning from the post of the SBU head. Yevhen Khmara, the head of the Special Operations Center "A", was appointed as the interim head of SBU.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.