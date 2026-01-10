The Russians have attacked Ukraine again. What is known about the consequences

At night and during the day, the Russians once again attacked Ukraine — Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk regions were affected.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service and the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

In the Donetsk region, Russians shelled the Kramatorsk area, the body of a deceased woman was pulled from under the rubble of a house, another person was injured. The strike also caused a fire in Slovyansk, the State Emergency Service said.

In the Sumy region, in the Khutir-Mykhailivska community, Russians attacked residential buildings. Fortunately, no one was injured, the State Emergency Service said.

In Zaporizhzhia, a 51-year-old woman was injured by an air bomb strike on Novoukrainka, and a house was also damaged, the Regional Military Administration reported.

In Kharkiv, the Russian army hit garages, damaging cars and breaking windows in nearby high-rise buildings. There were no injuries, the State Emergency Service reported.

On the night of January 10, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 121 strike drones. In Kryvyi Rih, two people were injured in the attack: a 44-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman. There were also fires and power outages, the Regional Military Administration reported.

A 34-year-old man was injured in an attack in Dnipro. There are problems with electricity in the city and region. The Russians also attacked the Nikopol area with FPV drones.

