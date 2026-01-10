Russia launched a ballistic missile and 121 drones at Ukraine. How many did the air defense neutralize?

On January 10, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with a ballistic missile and 121 strike drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia launched one “Iskander-M” ballistic missile from the Kursk region and 121 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones. About 80 of them were “Shaheds”.

The drones were launched from Russian territory — from Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

Air defenses shot down or suppressed 94 enemy drones in northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. Ballistic missile hits and 27 strike UAVs were recorded in 15 locations. Falling debris from downed drones was also recorded in one location.

In Kryvyi Rih, two people were injured in the attack: a 44-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman. There were also fires and power outages, the Regional Military Administration reported.

A 34-year-old man was injured in an attack in Dnipro. There are problems with electricity in the city and region. The Russians also attacked the Nikopol area with FPV drones.

On the night of January 9, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine with missiles and drones, with explosions heard in Kyiv, Lviv, and the Kyiv region. Four people are known to have died in the capital.

