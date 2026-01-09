SBU shows fragments of the “Oreshnik” missile used by Russia to attack Lviv region — strike is classified as war crime

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) showed the fragments of the “Oreshnik” ballistic missile, which the Russian Federation used to attack the Lviv region.

The relevant footage was published by the SBU press service on Telegram.

Among the fragments found were guidance and stabilization units, engine parts, orientation mechanisms, and missile nozzles. SBU explained that these elements are actually key components of the missile complex.

The debris has already been given the status of physical evidence. It will be submitted for detailed examination to finally confirm the type of missile and the circumstances of the attack.

The special services noted that the missile hit civilian infrastructure near the border with the European Union. The investigation believes that the Kremlin deliberately tried to damage life-support facilities in the region during a sharp cold snap.

SBU is establishing all the circumstances of the attack, as well as the individuals who organized and carried out this attack, in order to bring them to justice.

On January 9, the Russians launched 226 drones and 18 missiles into Ukraine. The Lviv region was hit by a medium-range “Oreshnik” missile — the first time ballistic missiles had attacked the region.

