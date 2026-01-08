The word of the year in Ukraine is “negotiations”. The phrase of Prosecutor General Kravchenko became the anti-word

The online dictionary of neologisms and slang of modern language "Myslovo" announced the word of the year 2025 in Ukraine. It is "negotiations".

This is stated on the dictionary website.

The word aroused the greatest interest in society in mid-May, when the first direct negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations since 2022 took place. In parallel with the word "negotiations", the specifically Ukrainian "переговори" (negotiations) is used. However, the first word significantly prevails in speech as a legacy of Soviet lexicography.

Other important words of the year were the following: