The word of the year in Ukraine is “negotiations”. The phrase of Prosecutor General Kravchenko became the anti-word

The online dictionary of neologisms and slang of modern language "Myslovo" announced the word of the year 2025 in Ukraine. It is "negotiations".
This is stated on the dictionary website.
The word aroused the greatest interest in society in mid-May, when the first direct negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations since 2022 took place. In parallel with the word "negotiations", the specifically Ukrainian "переговори" (negotiations) is used. However, the first word significantly prevails in speech as a legacy of Soviet lexicography.
Other important words of the year were the following:
- “Midas” is the name of NABU and SAPO operation to expose corruption at “Energoatom”.
- “Cardboards” — due to protests in July and August against restrictions on the independence of NABU and SAPO.
- “Killzone” is a frontline area of damage that is constantly expanding due to the development of unmanned technologies.
- “Infiltration” is a tactic of small groups of infantry moving through the line of combat, which has become the main tactic of the Russians in 2025.
- GBRCs are ground-based robotic complexes that have begun to be used on a massive scale for evacuating the wounded and in assault operations.
- “Justice” — particularly, were used in expressions such as “just peace” and “just mobilization”.
- “Attrition” — was used due to the war of attrition into which the Russian-Ukrainian war developed.
- “Lies” — described in "Myslovo" as an integral part of (post)Soviet managerial culture, which has particularly tragic consequences on the front lines.
- “Donʼt push the horses” — a phrase from boxer Oleksandr Usyk after his second victory over Briton Daniel Dubois.
This year, “Myslovo” also highlighted an anti-word (or rather, an anti-phrase). It was the phrase “I will come for everyone”, which Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko used in a post on December 12. At that time, he denied rumors about his resignation that had spread in Telegram channels.
- In 2024, Myslovo named “busification” the word of the year, in 2023 it was “mobilization”, and in 2022 it was the phrase “Russian warship, go fuck yourself”.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.