The word of the year in Ukraine is “busification”. The another ones popular words are “fatigue” and “quadroberi”

This year, the word of the year in Ukraine was the term "busification" — this is the name given to forced mobilization under an accelerated procedure.

This is reported by the dictionary "Myslovo".

The word is formed from the root "bus" meaning "minibus" and the suffixation, which indicates an action, transformation according to the same principle as "Russification" or "verification".

Among other contenders for the title of word of the year, almost all of which are war-related this year, the dictionary highlighted the following:

AWOL (leaving the military unit without permission);

The Kursk operation;

fatigue;

negotiations;

MSEC (Medical and Social Expert Commission);

populism;

Mahura (this is the name of both Ukrainian naval drones and the 47th separate mechanized brigade);

lalochesia (using swear words to relieve pain or stress);

quadrobears (representatives of a childrenʼs subculture who copy animals).

In 2023, the “Myslovo” dictionary named the term "mobilization" as the word of the year, and in 2022, the phrase "Russian warship, fuck off!"

