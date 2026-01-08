Senator Graham: Trump gave the green light to the bill on sanctions against Russia

The US Senator Lindsey Graham wrote in X that the US President Donald Trump has given the green light to a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia. Graham is one of the co-authors of the document.

The bill gives Trump the authority to impose secondary tariffs of 500% on goods from countries such as China, Brazil and India that still buy energy goods from Russia.

It would also authorize Trump to raise tariffs on remaining US imports from Russia by at least 500%, although this would likely have less of an effect than secondary tariffs, as previous sanctions had already significantly reduced trade with Moscow.

The bill was actively promoted until mid-July, after which Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune reported that he would delay it because Trump wanted to do "something on his own".

Graham expects both parties in Congress to support the bill as early as next week.