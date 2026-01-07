“Ukrzaliznytsia” is testing Wi-Fi on long-distance trains

On the "Hutsulshchyna" train No. 95/96 Kyiv — Rakhiv, passengers in all carriages can now use Wi-Fi. In test mode, they are giving 10 minutes of free internet.

This is stated in the statement of “Ukrzaliznytsia”.

Full internet during the trip will cost UAH 120 per day, with 5 GB without speed restrictions, and you can pay for it online via card, Apple Pay or Google Pay.

The Internet is provided by Starlink equipment, which has already been tested on diplomatic flights of “Ukrzaliznytsia”. The carriages are equipped with the support of a partner without attracting investment from UZ. If demand is stable, the service will be scaled up to other trains through a supply competition.

On September 20, 2024, “Ukrzaliznytsia” launched Wi-Fi internet for passengers of high-speed trains "Intercity" and "Intercity+".

