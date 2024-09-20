“Ukrzaliznytsia” high-speed trains will now have Wi-Fi

From now on, all passengers of “Ukrzaliznytsia”, "Intercity" and "Intercity+" high-speed trains will have access to the Internet via Wi-Fi.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Now ten Hyundai trains, two Skoda trains, two Tarpan trains and two interregional locomotive traction trains have access to the Internet.

In order to use Wi-Fi on the train, you need to select a network called WiFi test. 1 GB of traffic at a speed of 10 Mbps will be free.

After connecting to the network, the portal page portal.uz.com.ua will automatically open with basic information about the trip, an electronic menu and the opportunity to leave feedback about the trip.

While Wi-Fi access is being tested, it will remain free for passengers, “Ukrzaliznytsia” noted.

Earlier, "Ukrzaliznytsia" informed about the creation of a unique inclusive carriage for group transportation of passengers using wheelchairs. It also adapted an application for people with visual impairments and created a barrier-free map of Ukraineʼs train stations.