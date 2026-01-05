In the US, a man broke windows at the home of the Vice President J.D. Vance

Shortly after midnight (07:00 Kyiv time) on January 5, the US Secret Service detained a man who damaged the home of Vice President J.D. Vance in Cincinnati, Ohio.

This is reported by Fox News.

The man, in particular, broke windows in the house. He was taken into custody by the local police department.

A spokesman for Vance confirmed to Fox News that the vice president and his family were in Washington, D.C., when the incident occurred. Vance himself later wrote on X that he and his family were in Washington, D.C., when the detainee tried to get inside by breaking windows with a hammer.

Vanceʼs spokesman previously reported that he returned to Cincinnati after completing the operation to kidnap Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on January 3. He and other members of the US President Donald Trumpʼs administration were included in a closed video conference to monitor the operation overnight.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.