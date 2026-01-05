Six Ukrainians killed in shooting on Sydney beach, Australia, December 14

Six Ukrainians were killed in a shooting in Sydney, Australia, on December 14 during the celebration of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured in a shooting on Bondi Beach during Hanukkah, which police have described as a terrorist attack against the Jewish community.

Hanukkah is an eight-day holiday associated with the history of the restoration of Jerusalem and the rededication of the Second Temple during the Maccabean revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the 2nd century BC.

There were over 1 000 people on the beach at the time of the shooting. Nearly 40 people were taken to hospitals, ranging in age from 10 to 87.

The youngest victim of the shooting was 10-year-old Matilda, the daughter of Ukrainian immigrants. Her parents, Mykhailo and Valentyna, were born in Ukraine and later moved to Australia.

Also among the dead was Ukrainian Alex Kleitman, a Holocaust survivor who had lived in Australia for more than half a century with his wife. He was celebrating Hanukkah on a beach in Sydney with his wife Larisa, children and grandchildren.

