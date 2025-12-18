Ten-year-old daughter of Ukrainian immigrants is the youngest victim of the shooting in Sydney, Australia

The youngest victim of the shooting on Sydneyʼs Bondi Beach was 10-year-old Matilda, the daughter of Ukrainian immigrants. Her parents, Mykhailo and Valentyna, were born in Ukraine and later moved to Australia.

The BBC writes about this.

The farewell to the girl took place today, December 18. During the ceremony, Matildaʼs aunt called her a joyful child who "carried love wherever she went", and called on the community to honor her memory with good deeds.

Australian Governor-General Sam Mostyn and New South Wales Premier Chris Minns attended the farewell ceremony for Matilda.

The parents chose the name Matilda in honor of the song “Waltzing Matilda”, which is often called the unofficial anthem of Australia — as a sign of gratitude to the country that gave their family shelter.

The Sydney shooting occurred on December 14 during Hanukkah celebrations. At least 15 people were killed and dozens were injured. Police have classified the attack as a terrorist act targeting the Jewish community.

There were over 1000 people on the beach at the time of the shooting. Nearly 40 people were taken to hospitals, with the victims ranging in age from 10 to 87.

Also among the dead was Ukrainian Alex Kleitman, a Holocaust survivor who had lived in Australia for more than half a century with his wife. He was celebrating Hanukkah on a beach in Sydney with his wife Larysa, children and grandchildren.

