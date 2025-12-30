Investigators found Putinʼs new palace with its own hospital in Crimea

Investigators have found Putinʼs new residence with its own hospital in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

This is stated in the investigation of the Russian Anti-Corruption Foundation.

The estate, located on the Black Sea coast, has its own clinic with an operating room, a large spa complex and a helipad. According to investigators, the construction cost about ten billion rubles — almost $130 million.

Previously, the Mys Aiya boarding house was located on this site. After the annexation of Crimea in 2014, the land and buildings were taken from Viktor Yanukovych and transferred to state ownership. Later, construction began there on a new palace for Putin.

The main building covers an area of over 9 000 square meters, with a guest house covering almost 5 000 square meters. The territory also includes staff buildings, technical facilities, its own embankment, pier, and artificial beach.

A private hospital with doctorsʼ offices, dentistry, and an operating room has been set up in the palace. It has equipment for anesthesia, artificial lung ventilation, X-rays, and endoscopy. Separate sterilization rooms and storage for medical materials.

The estate also has a large spa center with swimming pools, a cryochamber and massage areas. On the lower level there is a cinema, a billiard room, a wine cellar and a relaxation area with swimming pools. The palace is built according to the same scheme as Putinʼs famous residence in Gelendzhik.

The object is registered through a chain of companies. The formal owner is indicated as LLC "Bereg", connected to the company "Golden Gate" with secret owners. The powers of attorney include the same lawyers as in the story with the palace in Gelendzhik: Belkin, Ulyanov and Shakhov.

The technical specifications for the interiors explicitly state the requirements of the Federal Security Service, which excludes the version of a private dacha, since the Russian FSO guards exclusively the president, investigators note.

In 2021, the Anti-Corruption Foundation published an investigation into Putinʼs largest private home in Russia, located in the city of Gelendzhik in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. Its area is 17 691 square meters, and the territory of the estate is equal to 39 principalities of Monaco. The value of the estate is estimated at 100 billion rubles (over $13.5 billion).

